139 Apartments for rent in O'Neil Ranch, Glendale, AZ
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
6002 West Oregon Avenue
6002 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All new appliances Stadio 2 Bedroom with 2 Bathroom Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community.
Results within 1 mile of O'Neil Ranch
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
834 sqft
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
6201 W Maryland Ave
6201 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,012
1444 sqft
4 Bed Remodeled House With Large Back Yard. Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.
7157 West Citrus Way
7157 West Citrus Way, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a nice covered back patio. Open Floor plan, Plenty of Storage, RV Gate, and Much More! Close to sports, dining, entertainment, and Westgate.
6617 W Peck Dr
6617 West Peck Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Fantastic rental, recently remodeled, very clean!! 3 Full Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1330 sq.ft.
7182 West Stella Avenue
7182 West Stella Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings in Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks and Roman tub w/ Sepearte Shower. Enjoy the Spacious Formal Living/Dining Room and Bright & Open Gourmet Kitchen and Family Room.
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
URBAN 55- STUDIOS - Property Id: 303059 URBAN 55 APTS IS LEASING ON STUDIOS!! COM ON DOWN AND CHECK US OUT TODAY!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303059 Property Id 303059 (RLNE5869000)
6991 W Keim Dr
6991 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1505 sqft
Great Location! 3 bed plus office -- RV side gate -- Next to park -- Clean! - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with an office that could be a 4th bedroom; Open floorplan w/lots of light and vaulted ceilings! Great room with dining area off of the kitchen;
Results within 5 miles of O'Neil Ranch
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$841
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
817 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$848
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
746 sqft
Commuters enjoy the location close to I-10 and I-17. Community has laundry room, two pools and covered parking. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers and private balconies.
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
807 sqft
Units include electric kitchen, dishwasher, and balcony or patio. Community offers two pools, BBQ area and children's play area. Located in the heart of Phoenix just minutes from I-10 and I-17.
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
917 sqft
A modern community just off I-10. CenturyLink security, playground, Wi-Fi-ready home and large pool. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio. Lots of storage. Close to area parks.
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
927 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
