Apartment List
/
AZ
/
glendale
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

111 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
8025 West San Juan Avenue
8025 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- This charming 4 bedroom/3 bath comfortably sleeps 8 guests, is the perfect place to be your home away from home. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6745 N 93rd Ave
6745 North 93rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1749 sqft
FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM condo in gated community - Property Id: 264448 Spacious 3 bed 3 bath condo fully furnished modern layout. 1713 Sq Ft FREE WIFI WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT GARAGE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7330 N 89TH Lane
7330 North 89th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2260 sqft
Short Term lease available. 2-3- 6 months lease. Restaurants! Movie Theatre and Much -Much more at your convenience.Walking distance to West Gate Entertainment Center- Immaculate fully furnished home awaiting for you.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7101 W BEARDSLEY Road
7101 West Beardsley Road, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful lakeside Furnished condo in Arrowhead Ranch on the golf course next to the Country Club.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
19243 N 69TH Avenue
19243 North 69th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2129 sqft
Fully furnished Arrowhead Ranch Golf Course property. This home has views that golf magazines would love to capture.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6605 N 93RD Avenue N
6605 North 93rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1784 sqft
Condo is fully furnished and ready to move in just bring your cloths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5509 W PIUTE Avenue
5509 West Piute Avenue, Glendale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
2397 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ long term and seasonal rentals offered! High Season:$13,500/mo + Taxes&feesLow Season: $3300/mo + Taxes&feesThe luxury 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home sleeps up to 10 adults, with enough room to spread out comfortably in this

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
22430 N 64TH Avenue
22430 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
1722 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
5422 W PONTIAC Drive
5422 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1746 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LAKEFRONT HOME. Home proud to call your next home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5757 W EUGIE Avenue
5757 West Eugie Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
849 sqft
Arizona resort style living at it's best! Fully furnished, newly painted, first floor unit, 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with split floor plan.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7027 W SACK Drive
7027 West Sack Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2160 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. ''D'' House At Arrowhead Ranch Is A Fabulous Fully Furnished Contemporary Style Waterfront Home Fully Updated With All The Bells And Whistles.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7013 W TONOPAH Drive
7013 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Available April 2020! Fully FURNISHED executive home in highly desirable Arrowhead area. Large front room has plenty of seating to relax and watch TV.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sweetwater Ridge
1 Unit Available
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3346 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
8731 W MCRAE Way
8731 West Mcrae Way, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1574 sqft
Fully furnished seasonal rental in Westbrook Village - , 2 rec centers, 2 golf courses, close to restaurants and shopping. .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
13026 W LLANO Drive
13026 West Llano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3344 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $12000 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $5000 ~ All other monthly rates will vary.TPT License # 21248154

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Camelback Ranch
1 Unit Available
10829 W MARIPOSA Drive
10829 West Mariposa Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1602 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR SPRING TRAINING BALLPARKS, WESTGATE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT & TANGER OUTLETS!! ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE TVS AND HOME IS SET UP WITH WIFI, & CABLE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bellair
1 Unit Available
4535 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
4535 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2080 sqft
Here you can live the luxury golf course life of Bellair with this fully furnished home. Immediate move in availability. Perfect for family or corporate relocation or vacation rental.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sycamore Estates
1 Unit Available
16472 W SHANGRI LA Road
16472 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2348 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE 5/28-7/31/2020 Perfectly upgraded, hardly lived in beauty! This fully furnished short term rental home features a split, open floor plan, wood tile flooring, a wonderful Kitchen that features granite counters, a huge island and open

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments under $700Glendale Apartments under $800Glendale Apartments under $900
    Glendale Apartments with BalconyGlendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
    Glendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Furnished ApartmentsGlendale Luxury PlacesGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
    Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Arrowhead Ranch
    O'neil Ranch

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community College