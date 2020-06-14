120 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with hardwood floors
Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...
With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.