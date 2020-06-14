120 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with hardwood floors

City Guide for Glendale, AZ

Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...