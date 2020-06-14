Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
O'Neil Ranch
8 Units Available
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
4 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pioneer
14 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
4 Units Available
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated just north of Olive on 67th Avenue, Artisan Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arrowhead Ranch
13 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Plaza Estates
12 Units Available
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$760
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Pet-friendly units with air conditioning, carpet, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Just minutes to Bethany Towne Center and Grand Canyon University. Covered parking and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
848 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments near downtown Glendale and close to I-17 and 101. One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and private balconies. Community features pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join Our Community! Newly Renovated, Arches Apartment Homes welcomes you with our colorful exteriors, lush green landscape, luxury amenities, and spacious apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7539 W SEQUOIA Drive
7539 West Sequoia Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1758 sqft
Beautiful home nestled on the 2nd Fairway of Arrowhead Country Club. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring through out the house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
18913 N 69th Avenue
18913 North 69th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2157 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed/2bath home available in Arrowhead Ranch overlooking the golf course.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
19905 N 77TH Avenue
19905 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
2100 sqft
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle
5887 West Del Lago Circle, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3806 sqft
This Stunning Showcase home is nestled in Prestigious Del Lago that boasts both Tranquility & Views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7034 W IRMA Lane
7034 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2114 sqft
Fabulous executive home~fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 3 car garage house for rent in highly sought after Sierra Verde community in Arrowhead, Glendale. Walk to open lakes, greenbelts, parks, playgrounds, ramadas etc.
City Guide for Glendale, AZ

Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...

With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glendale, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

