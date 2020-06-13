Apartment List
/
AZ
/
glendale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$769
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
O'Neil Ranch
8 Units Available
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
3 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
5 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join Our Community! Newly Renovated, Arches Apartment Homes welcomes you with our colorful exteriors, lush green landscape, luxury amenities, and spacious apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
906 sqft
Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated just north of Olive on 67th Avenue, Artisan Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
858 sqft
Galleria Apartments is located at 10654 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
1150 sqft
Stylish homes with ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. Community includes a laundry facility and pool. Pet-friendly. Close to Glendale Community College and Saguaro Ranch Park. Near bus stops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7330 N 89TH Lane
7330 North 89th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2260 sqft
Short Term lease available. 2-3- 6 months lease. Restaurants! Movie Theatre and Much -Much more at your convenience.Walking distance to West Gate Entertainment Center- Immaculate fully furnished home awaiting for you.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
9209 N 59TH Avenue
9209 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1201 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New Paint inside and out, New Carpet, New Bath, New Micro, Stove & Dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7301 N 48th Drive
7301 North 48th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1858 sqft
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious single level Glendale home. This home has been updated with wood flooring throughout, neutral paint throughout and ceiling fans in each room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7236 N 77th Drive
7236 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1736 sqft
No Application Fees! Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
5522 W ARROWHEAD LAKES Drive
5522 West Arrowhead Lakes Drive, Glendale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3046 sqft
Fabulously updated 5 bedroom home with incredible long lake and mountain views including the prestigious Great Falls in Arrowhead Lakes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
19905 N 77TH Avenue
19905 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
2100 sqft
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7560 W Kerry Lane
7560 West Kerry Lane, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1568 sqft
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. The fenced backyard includes a patio.
City Guide for Glendale, AZ

Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...

With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glendale, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glendale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments under $700Glendale Apartments under $800Glendale Apartments under $900
Glendale Apartments with BalconyGlendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
Glendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Furnished ApartmentsGlendale Luxury PlacesGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College