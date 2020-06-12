246 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
68 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
998 sqft
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1098 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1207 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1190 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
963 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1126 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
901 sqft
Meadow Glen is located in downtown Glendale, just off I-17 and outside of North Phoenix. Units are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, extra storage, and microwaves.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1136 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arrowhead Ranch
16 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
24 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
15 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1024 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
10 Units Available
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Plaza Estates
11 Units Available
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Pet-friendly units with air conditioning, carpet, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Just minutes to Bethany Towne Center and Grand Canyon University. Covered parking and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

