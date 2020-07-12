181 Apartments for rent in Arrowhead Ranch, Glendale, AZ
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1474 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arrowhead Ranch by Baron in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Place on 51st Town Home Community.Beautiful new gated community located in Glendale, Arizona just off the loop 101. Town home style community with an attached 2 car garage.
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,281
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
20253 N 63RD Drive
20253 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
Great single level floorplan in the gated Arrowhead Enclave community. The community pool is perfectly located right across the street from the home.
5422 W PONTIAC Drive
5422 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1746 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LAKEFRONT HOME. Home proud to call your next home.
7101 W BEARDSLEY Road
7101 West Beardsley Road, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding condo at Arrowhead Lakes, 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths, 2 way fireplace between living room and dining area. Fantastic Panoramic view of the Lake and the Golf course from living room and bedroom.
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle
5887 West Del Lago Circle, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3806 sqft
This Stunning Showcase home is nestled in Prestigious Del Lago that boasts both Tranquility & Views.
20373 N 54TH Avenue
20373 North 54th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1925 sqft
Beautiful remodeled one-story home in the highly desirable Arrowhead Lakes Community where convenience meets luxury! This beautiful waterfront property has a private boat dock and amazing mountain views.
19929 N 77th Avenue
19929 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19929 N 77th Avenue in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive
7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1103 sqft
This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.
21420 N 56TH Avenue
21420 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
3584 sqft
PROPERTY IS A SHORT TERM RENTAL AS ADVERTISED ON AIR BNB AND VRBO. 215.00 per night with a three night minimum. Sleeps 12 adults 2 full kitchens, heated pool and privacy to outdoor areas for view and BBQ
22430 N 64TH Avenue
22430 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
1722 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water
7027 W SACK Drive
7027 West Sack Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2160 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. ''D'' House At Arrowhead Ranch Is A Fabulous Fully Furnished Contemporary Style Waterfront Home Fully Updated With All The Bells And Whistles.
7013 W TONOPAH Drive
7013 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Available April 2020! Fully FURNISHED executive home in highly desirable Arrowhead area. Large front room has plenty of seating to relax and watch TV.
6105 W IRMA Lane
6105 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2776 sqft
Exceptional executive home over-looking the Legends Golf Course in Arrowhead Ranch. Recently acquired from original owners, this is the first time available to lease.
7716 W JULIE Drive
7716 West Julie Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1998 sqft
Come home to your own resort every day! WATERFRONT lot in Arrowhead Ranch with beautiful views from your patio, kitchen, den, and the master balcony! Complete with 6'' wood plank flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink & faucet,
20299 North 51st Drive
20299 North 51st Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1679 sqft
Available now! Gorgeous mountain views in Arrowhead Lakes subdivision... great 3/2 split floor plan!!! Kitchen including granite counter tops. 2.5 garage plus RV gate.
6638 W ROSE GARDEN Lane
6638 West Rose Garden Lane, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2111 sqft
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout.
