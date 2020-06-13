Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

302 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Glendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Pioneer
13 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
26 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
54 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,166
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
15 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$769
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join Our Community! Newly Renovated, Arches Apartment Homes welcomes you with our colorful exteriors, lush green landscape, luxury amenities, and spacious apartment floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
1150 sqft
Stylish homes with ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. Community includes a laundry facility and pool. Pet-friendly. Close to Glendale Community College and Saguaro Ranch Park. Near bus stops.
Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
20927 N 67th ln
20927 North 67th Lane, Glendale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2300 sqft
20927 N 67th ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom home is in the Sierra Verde neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is in the Sierra Verde neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch, with lakes and green belts.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021
6770 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
Cute Condo in Glendale Springs! - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom GROUND LEVEL Condo in GATED community. Eat-in kitchen with appliances! Neutral colors throughout! Carpet and tile in all the right places.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
Available 07/01/20 The Perfect West Side Location*Urban 55! - Property Id: 298775 GIVE US A CALL TODAY! We are on 55th Ave just north of Camelback Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5966 W Augusta Ave
5966 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1277 sqft
5966 W AUGUSTA AVE - 3BR 2BA 59th Ave/Northern --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SCHOOLS AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Three large bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room open to the kitchen, tile in all the
City Guide for Glendale, AZ

Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...

With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glendale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Glendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

