302 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ
Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life.
With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”
Finding an apartment in Glendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.