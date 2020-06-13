AL
19 Cheap Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

54 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
O'Neil Ranch
8 Units Available
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.

1 Unit Available
5901 West Laurie Lane
5901 West Laurie Lane, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
525 sqft
Lawn, fruit trees and shrubbery. All cool tile floors, washer , dryer hookups and storage. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
Available 07/01/20 The Perfect West Side Location*Urban 55! - Property Id: 298775 GIVE US A CALL TODAY! We are on 55th Ave just north of Camelback Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
17 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$695
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Lake Biltmore Village
3 Units Available
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$595
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
2 Units Available
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$709
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
840 sqft
Convenient location on Union Hills Drive with easy access to downtown Phoenix. Quiet, secluded community with carport, on-site laundry and common areas. Spacious apartments with private patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$620
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
23 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$720
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
$
8 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
$
15 Units Available
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
815 sqft
Comfort and functionality combine to create your new home at Ava Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated right off Interstate 17, our newly renovated community takes pride in placing residents right where they need and want to be.

Vista Income Estates
1 Unit Available
2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1
2501 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/15/2020! One bedroom apartment at I17 and Northern! Ready for Immediate Move In. Home is a ground floor unit with a neighbor on only one side.

1 Unit Available
1402 West Mercer Lane
1402 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming studio with 1 bath in Phoenix features tile floors and neutral colors throughout! Storage unit and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet

Vista Income Estates
1 Unit Available
7743 N. 23rd Ave
7743 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University.
Results within 10 miles of Glendale
$
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 Unit Available
1222 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
1222 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$699
783 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in central location.

Downtown Phoenix
1 Unit Available
610 N 4TH Avenue
610 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio apartment close to downtown, ASU, the light rail, shopping and restaurants * Kitchen features 42'' cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances including fridge * Wood floors * Fresh coat of paint * Laundry room with coin-operated
Rent Report
Glendale

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

