Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM

285 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Plaza Estates
11 Units Available
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Pet-friendly units with air conditioning, carpet, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Just minutes to Bethany Towne Center and Grand Canyon University. Covered parking and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
848 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments near downtown Glendale and close to I-17 and 101. One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and private balconies. Community features pool, spa and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1012 sqft
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Pioneer
14 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated just north of Olive on 67th Avenue, Artisan Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$790
1150 sqft
Stylish homes with ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. Community includes a laundry facility and pool. Pet-friendly. Close to Glendale Community College and Saguaro Ranch Park. Near bus stops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
858 sqft
Galleria Apartments is located at 10654 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7024 N 76th Ave 1
7024 North 76th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
Private Yard & Large Storage Room - Property Id: 286285 No Smoking. Proof of Income. No Evictions, Bankruptcies, Crimes Against Children or Felonies allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021
6770 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
Cute Condo in Glendale Springs! - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom GROUND LEVEL Condo in GATED community. Eat-in kitchen with appliances! Neutral colors throughout! Carpet and tile in all the right places.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
9209 N 59TH Avenue
9209 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1201 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New Paint inside and out, New Carpet, New Bath, New Micro, Stove & Dishwasher.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
8917 N 55TH Drive
8917 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
861 sqft
Great move-in ready, remodeled home with a 2 car garage in Glendale! New interior and exterior paint. New tile and carpet throughout. All new light fixtures.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7101 W BEARDSLEY Road
7101 West Beardsley Road, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
948 sqft
Beautiful lakeside Furnished condo in Arrowhead Ranch on the golf course next to the Country Club.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive
7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1103 sqft
This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6020 W Golden Lane
6020 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms/1 bath fully remodeled townhome.Bright and open floor plan offer a nice kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, hard wood and tile floor thru out, freshly painted and nice size of patio.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
4823 W LOMA Lane
4823 West Loma Lane, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
939 sqft
This is a beautifully remodeled single story townhome with 2 big bedrooms and 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5757 W EUGIE Avenue
5757 West Eugie Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
849 sqft
Arizona resort style living at it's best! Fully furnished, newly painted, first floor unit, 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with split floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
O'Neil Ranch
1 Unit Available
6002 West Oregon Avenue
6002 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
950 sqft
All new appliances Stadio 2 Bedroom with 2 Bathroom Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community.

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
6769 North 44th Avenue
6769 North 44th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1408 sqft
Available for move in or showing on 7/17! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

