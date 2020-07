Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving parking business center e-payments guest parking online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Discover the home of your dreams in a charming community you’re sure to love at Sierra Canyon apartments in Glendale, AZ.Start by choosing the one, two, or three bedroom floor plan that best fits your needs for space and style, then settle in and let your new life begin! Your new pet-friendly apartment community in North Glendale, adjacent to Skunk Creek Trail, offers vacation-inspired amenities you can use each day, including a stunning swimming pool and spa with sundeck.Our responsive management team is ready to provide the quality service you need to live at ease, including complimentary concierge package. It’s just one more way we make Sierra Canyon feel like home.