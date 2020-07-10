214 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
12 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,212
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
901 sqft
Meadow Glen is located in downtown Glendale, just off I-17 and outside of North Phoenix. Units are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, extra storage, and microwaves.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. Community includes a laundry facility and pool. Pet-friendly. Close to Glendale Community College and Saguaro Ranch Park. Near bus stops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Pioneer
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,071
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,137
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
51 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,061
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1359 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arrowhead Ranch by Baron in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.

July 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glendale rents declined over the past month

Glendale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

