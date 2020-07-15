Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

78 Studio Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

13 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
7 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.

1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
URBAN 55- STUDIOS - Property Id: 303059 URBAN 55 APTS IS LEASING ON STUDIOS!! COM ON DOWN AND CHECK US OUT TODAY!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303059 Property Id 303059 (RLNE5869000)
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
21 Units Available
Campus Vista
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
573 sqft
The Astor on Osborn redefines luxury big-city living with a pet spa, resort-style pool, Club room with billiards and HDTVs, full entertainment kitchen, plus modern, spacious apartment interiors.
8 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$870
474 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
Community Description
$
23 Units Available
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
390 sqft
GC Square Apartments is an exciting new housing community that covers all your needs. Our community features contemporary furnished and unfurnished rentals located in Phoenix near Grand Canyon University.
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
335 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
4 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$960
563 sqft
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
$
63 Units Available
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$880
475 sqft
Element Deer Valley sits just off Agua Fria Freeway and W. Beardsley Road. All units offer air conditioning, carpet ceiling fans, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
18 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
22 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
17 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
461 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
$
23 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,215
694 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
22 Units Available
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$945
413 sqft
Recently renovated units with all appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpet and hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Large in-ground pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground.
16 Units Available
Surrey Heights
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$809
397 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Three nearby shopping centers offer ample eating and retail options. Interstate 17 is mere minutes away.
16 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$753
400 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
La Mancha
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
6 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$755
400 sqft
Units include electric kitchen, dishwasher, and balcony or patio. Community offers two pools, BBQ area and children's play area. Located in the heart of Phoenix just minutes from I-10 and I-17.
2 Units Available
La Mancha
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$820
312 sqft
A modern community with a balcony or patio on each home. Easy access to the freeway, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry care center. Five pools available. Lots of storage.
2 Units Available
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
405 sqft
Just moments from Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Shopping Center, this community is conveniently located and features covered parking, a business center and pool. Apartments have patios or balconies and a full range of appliances.
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
423 sqft
No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs.
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$675
385 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.

July 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined over the past month

Glendale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

