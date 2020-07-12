Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with parking

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
834 sqft
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arrowhead Ranch by Baron in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Place on 51st Town Home Community.Beautiful new gated community located in Glendale, Arizona just off the loop 101. Town home style community with an attached 2 car garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
48 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,281
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
17 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Galleria Apartments is located at 10654 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
858 sqft
Galleria North Apartments is located at 10854 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 W New World Drive
4833 West New World Drive, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1315 sqft
Large condo in Glendale with 2 car attached garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo Rose
6201 W Maryland Ave
6201 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,012
1444 sqft
4 Bed Remodeled House With Large Back Yard. Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
20253 N 63RD Drive
20253 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
Great single level floorplan in the gated Arrowhead Enclave community. The community pool is perfectly located right across the street from the home.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
5422 W PONTIAC Drive
5422 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1746 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LAKEFRONT HOME. Home proud to call your next home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glendale, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glendale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

