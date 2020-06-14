Apartment List
280 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ with garage

Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
25 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
63 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
10 Units Available
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,054
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1474 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
5 Units Available
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arrowhead Ranch
13 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,166
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
15 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9209 N 59TH Avenue
9209 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1201 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New Paint inside and out, New Carpet, New Bath, New Micro, Stove & Dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7236 N 77th Drive
7236 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1736 sqft
No Application Fees! Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
19128 N 79TH Drive
19128 North 79th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1968 sqft
Don't miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and a fenced backyard! Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
6328 W DONALD Drive
6328 West Donald Drive, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2495 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS SITUATED ON A GOLF COURSE LOT! UPGRADED FLOORING, HUGE KITCHEN W/DOUBLE OVEN & ISLAND.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
22430 N 64TH Avenue
22430 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
1722 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
5822 W Abraham Lane
5822 West Abraham Lane, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2034 sqft
GREAT lake lot with Beautiful resort like back Yard, Extremely clean. Pool service and landscaping included with rent. Workbench in the garage, security gates, a dock with a paddle boat to use on lake.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive
7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1103 sqft
This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.
City Guide for Glendale, AZ

Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...

With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glendale, AZ

Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

