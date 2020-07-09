All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 10201 North 66th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10201 North 66th Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:21 PM

10201 North 66th Avenue

10201 North 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10201 North 66th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have any available units?
10201 North 66th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 10201 North 66th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10201 North 66th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 North 66th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10201 North 66th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue offer parking?
No, 10201 North 66th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 North 66th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10201 North 66th Avenue has a pool.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10201 North 66th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10201 North 66th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 North 66th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10201 North 66th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College