Pavillions at Arrowhead

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $153.30 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (1 pet) ; $200 (2 pets)
fee: $250 (1 pet) ; $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $35 (1 pet) ; $65 (2 pets)
restrictions: Following breeds are restricted: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease