Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Pavillions at Arrowhead

Open Now until 6pm
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr · (623) 299-7205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3040 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 3049 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 2069 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2092 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 2039 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1057 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavillions at Arrowhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
business center
e-payments
Welcome to the best in Glendale, AZ living.

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $153.30 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (1 pet) ; $200 (2 pets)
fee: $250 (1 pet) ; $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $35 (1 pet) ; $65 (2 pets)
restrictions: Following breeds are restricted: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavillions at Arrowhead have any available units?
Pavillions at Arrowhead has 21 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavillions at Arrowhead have?
Some of Pavillions at Arrowhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavillions at Arrowhead currently offering any rent specials?
Pavillions at Arrowhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavillions at Arrowhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavillions at Arrowhead is pet friendly.
Does Pavillions at Arrowhead offer parking?
Yes, Pavillions at Arrowhead offers parking.
Does Pavillions at Arrowhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavillions at Arrowhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavillions at Arrowhead have a pool?
Yes, Pavillions at Arrowhead has a pool.
Does Pavillions at Arrowhead have accessible units?
No, Pavillions at Arrowhead does not have accessible units.
Does Pavillions at Arrowhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavillions at Arrowhead has units with dishwashers.
