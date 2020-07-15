All apartments in Glendale
Zone Luxe Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Zone Luxe Apartments

9450 W Cabela Dr · (833) 904-2501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5395 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 2326 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Unit 4273 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zone Luxe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind. Our Glendale, AZ apartment community combines the serenity you crave alongside the premium elements you need in a home. Zone Luxe will exceed your expectations with its abundance of amenity spaces and luxury interior finishes. Residents enjoy the indulgence of an open-concept living space with premium wood-style flooring in every room, upscale GE stainless steel appliances, a full-size washer/dryer, and a patio/balcony with a refreshing fan.

Access some of the coolest amenities in town! Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, fire up a meal with friends and family at the grilling stations, or savor a glass of wine around the outside fire pits. Visit Zone Luxe’s activity center, featuring a pool table, shuffleboard and lounging areas. Work up a sweat in the fitness center, where the brand-new equipment is powered with an enhanced digital experience to help you reach your goals in no time. Stay connected in the resident conference room, for those times when you need to step up your remote work game.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One time
limit: 2
rent: $35/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zone Luxe Apartments have any available units?
Zone Luxe Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Zone Luxe Apartments have?
Some of Zone Luxe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zone Luxe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Zone Luxe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zone Luxe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Zone Luxe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Zone Luxe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Zone Luxe Apartments offers parking.
Does Zone Luxe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zone Luxe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zone Luxe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Zone Luxe Apartments has a pool.
Does Zone Luxe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Zone Luxe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Zone Luxe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zone Luxe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
