Zone Luxe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving

Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind. Our Glendale, AZ apartment community combines the serenity you crave alongside the premium elements you need in a home. Zone Luxe will exceed your expectations with its abundance of amenity spaces and luxury interior finishes. Residents enjoy the indulgence of an open-concept living space with premium wood-style flooring in every room, upscale GE stainless steel appliances, a full-size washer/dryer, and a patio/balcony with a refreshing fan.



Access some of the coolest amenities in town! Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, fire up a meal with friends and family at the grilling stations, or savor a glass of wine around the outside fire pits. Visit Zone Luxe’s activity center, featuring a pool table, shuffleboard and lounging areas. Work up a sweat in the fitness center, where the brand-new equipment is powered with an enhanced digital experience to help you reach your goals in no time. Stay connected in the resident conference room, for those times when you need to step up your remote work game.