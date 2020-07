Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge parking garage elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer. This pet friendly and smoke free community features thoughtfully designed layouts and finishes including open concept kitchens with gas appliances, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and select homes with floor to ceiling windows and unparalleled city views. Community amenities include a 24th floor Sky Lounge and terrace with 360 degree views, 7th floor lounge with space to work from home, a WAG Pet Spa, concierge service, and controlled access garage parking. Avalon Belltown Towers is conveniently located steps from the waterfront and provides easy access to South Lake Union, Downtown, Capitol Hill, and Queen Anne.