Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking bike storage garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Live exceptionally. At The CC Apartments, variety meets vibrancy.



Overlooking Seattle's bustling Capitol Hill and First Hill neighborhoods, The CC Apartments combine centralized convenience with inclusive elegance. Spacious, stylish floorplans such as studios, one, and two-bedroom townhome layouts await, created with your unwinding in mind.



Revel in luxe community amenities such as a rooftop deck with 360 degree views, a controlled-access parking garage with an high-speed anti -tailgate roll up door and a fitness room with sleek, modern cardio equipment as well as the added comforts of private balconies* and hardwood-style, luxury vinyl flooring within the confines of your own home. *Select Homes.