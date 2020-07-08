All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9644 Linden Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9644 Linden Avenue North
Last updated January 1 2020 at 9:44 AM

9644 Linden Avenue North

9644 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9644 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Note: This home is available starting October 1, 2019.

This very quiet, large three story 1918 craftsman is located on a corner lot in Woodland Park an established upscale residential neighborhood 1.5 miles due north from downtown. The home is a duplex and consists of 2 units this listing is advertising the 3 bedroom unit.

If you would like to read many current guest reviews contact me for the web address!

Take light rail from the airport to downtown University Street terminal then Metro Rapid Ride E line Express on 3rd & Pike to the bus stop 3 blocks from the home. Commute to downtown or University of Washington every 15 minutes by bus. Total fare is $2.75 including free transfers between bus and light rail if you buy an Orca card at the airport station!

Enjoy the great location! Walk to the grocery, 12 great local restaurants and local roaster coffee shops. Central Fremont on the waterfront, Wallingford, Green Lake and Phinney Ridge, are minutes away. The University Of Washington is just 3 miles due east on 50th NE.

Plenty of parking is right outside the door at the curb and direct access to downtown Seattle and Sea Tac International airport via highway 99 close by.

It feels just like home! The main floor has 2 bedrooms with new queen beds, tiled bath with full tub and shower, formal living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with table seating for 6 and new designer kitchen.

The lower floor has a large bedroom with a new king size bed and private bath, a full size laundry and large media room. In the media room you will enjoy internet / cable TV displayed on our new 47 LED high definition television. Enjoy all your Netflix shows and movies from our Blu-ray DVD movie library.

The large private outdoor patio is accessed from the main kitchen and lower level. It has a stainless steel gas barbeque, table and cushioned chairs for 8. Plenty of morning sunlight then shade in the mid afternoon just perfect for our warm days in the summer and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9644 Linden Avenue North have any available units?
9644 Linden Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9644 Linden Avenue North have?
Some of 9644 Linden Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9644 Linden Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
9644 Linden Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9644 Linden Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 9644 Linden Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9644 Linden Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 9644 Linden Avenue North offers parking.
Does 9644 Linden Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9644 Linden Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9644 Linden Avenue North have a pool?
No, 9644 Linden Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 9644 Linden Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 9644 Linden Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 9644 Linden Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9644 Linden Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University