9644 Linden Avenue North

patio / balcony parking stainless steel coffee bar fireplace media room

fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel coffee bar parking bbq/grill internet access media room

Note: This home is available starting October 1, 2019.



This very quiet, large three story 1918 craftsman is located on a corner lot in Woodland Park an established upscale residential neighborhood 1.5 miles due north from downtown. The home is a duplex and consists of 2 units this listing is advertising the 3 bedroom unit.



Take light rail from the airport to downtown University Street terminal then Metro Rapid Ride E line Express on 3rd & Pike to the bus stop 3 blocks from the home. Commute to downtown or University of Washington every 15 minutes by bus. Total fare is $2.75 including free transfers between bus and light rail if you buy an Orca card at the airport station!



Enjoy the great location! Walk to the grocery, 12 great local restaurants and local roaster coffee shops. Central Fremont on the waterfront, Wallingford, Green Lake and Phinney Ridge, are minutes away. The University Of Washington is just 3 miles due east on 50th NE.



Plenty of parking is right outside the door at the curb and direct access to downtown Seattle and Sea Tac International airport via highway 99 close by.



It feels just like home! The main floor has 2 bedrooms with new queen beds, tiled bath with full tub and shower, formal living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with table seating for 6 and new designer kitchen.



The lower floor has a large bedroom with a new king size bed and private bath, a full size laundry and large media room. In the media room you will enjoy internet / cable TV displayed on our new 47 LED high definition television. Enjoy all your Netflix shows and movies from our Blu-ray DVD movie library.



The large private outdoor patio is accessed from the main kitchen and lower level. It has a stainless steel gas barbeque, table and cushioned chairs for 8. Plenty of morning sunlight then shade in the mid afternoon just perfect for our warm days in the summer and