Seventeen Fifteen
Seventeen Fifteen

1715 12th Avenue · (415) 423-3978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1715 12th Ave - 203 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 1715 12th Ave - 403 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 1715 12th Ave - 402 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seventeen Fifteen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
courtyard
Find yourself in one of the most vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in the US. Whether it is on foot, exploring the bounty of experiences right in the neighborhood. On bike, easily traversing the area and arriving home to our on-site bike storage or hopping on the light rail or bus lines that quickly take you all over the city. Spend less time commuting and more time living.

The Seventeen Fifteen apartments range in square footage from 320 to 370 square feet with a variety of open floorplan layouts. Open layouts provide you with the maximum ability to customize your apartment. Each of the units feature contemporary hard surface flooring, efficient kitchens with quartz counter-tops, and large closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seventeen Fifteen have any available units?
Seventeen Fifteen has 5 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Seventeen Fifteen have?
Some of Seventeen Fifteen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seventeen Fifteen currently offering any rent specials?
Seventeen Fifteen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seventeen Fifteen pet-friendly?
Yes, Seventeen Fifteen is pet friendly.
Does Seventeen Fifteen offer parking?
No, Seventeen Fifteen does not offer parking.
Does Seventeen Fifteen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seventeen Fifteen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seventeen Fifteen have a pool?
No, Seventeen Fifteen does not have a pool.
Does Seventeen Fifteen have accessible units?
Yes, Seventeen Fifteen has accessible units.
Does Seventeen Fifteen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seventeen Fifteen has units with dishwashers.
