901 W McGraw St #5
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

901 W McGraw St #5

901 W McGraw St · No Longer Available
Location

901 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Townhouse! - Built in 2018, this stunning Toll Brothers built home is available to move in now!

Every part of this home has been thoughtfully designed. The main floor features open living area and boasts a gourmet kitchen complete with high end stainless steel appliances, expansive center island, and pantry space.

Master bedroom sits on top floor and includes large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and multiple closets. Second bedroom is on the same floor as well as laundry.

Basement floor includes a private third bedroom with its own attached bathroom. Garage has room for two cars, plenty of street parking is also available.

Home is equipped with air conditioning and a charging pole in garage for electric vehicles.

Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month- $4995
Security deposit- $4995 (less security deposit)

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

