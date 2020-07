Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving pool on-site laundry bbq/grill dog park e-payments hot tub

Stylish and contemporary, Mark on 8th Apartments stands proud in the heart of Seattle's South Lake Union. Our apartment homes beautifully finished with quartz counters, subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Throughout the entire community, residents have access to a stunning collection of amenities that match the appeal and charms of Seattle living. Relax in the cozy resident lounges, work-out in the 24-hour fitness center and socialize with friends atop the rooftop deck while admiring the views of iconic Space Needle. Reserved Underground parking is available but Mark on 8th Apartments is also conveniently close to transit routes and the South Lake Union Streetcar. Experience the very best of Seattle living here at Mark on 8th Apartments.