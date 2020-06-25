All apartments in Seattle
8800 Corliss Ave N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8800 Corliss Ave N

8800 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
House in Seattle - This home has so much to offer! Walk into your spacious vaulted ceiling home, which looks into the living room dining room and kitchen. kitchen boasts hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, wrap around counters. Off the kitchen is a lovely deck and access to the yard. Also of the kitchen is another room that could be an informal living room complete with fireplace. The downstairs bedroom has double doors and a bath off the bedroom,. Also to the left of the front door is a HUGE bonus room, another bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and a bathroom,. Great windows to let in tons of light throughout the property. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. However owner will maintain 2 times a year to take care of blackberry bushes.
Near Greenlake, 99, I-5, Shoreline Community College, Northgate Mall.
TERMS:

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f52108d033
-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE3417130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Corliss Ave N have any available units?
8800 Corliss Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Corliss Ave N have?
Some of 8800 Corliss Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Corliss Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Corliss Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Corliss Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Corliss Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Corliss Ave N offer parking?
No, 8800 Corliss Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 8800 Corliss Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Corliss Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Corliss Ave N have a pool?
No, 8800 Corliss Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Corliss Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8800 Corliss Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Corliss Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Corliss Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
