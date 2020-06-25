8800 Corliss Ave N

Amenities

House in Seattle - This home has so much to offer! Walk into your spacious vaulted ceiling home, which looks into the living room dining room and kitchen. kitchen boasts hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, wrap around counters. Off the kitchen is a lovely deck and access to the yard. Also of the kitchen is another room that could be an informal living room complete with fireplace. The downstairs bedroom has double doors and a bath off the bedroom,. Also to the left of the front door is a HUGE bonus room, another bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and a bathroom,. Great windows to let in tons of light throughout the property. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. However owner will maintain 2 times a year to take care of blackberry bushes.

Near Greenlake, 99, I-5, Shoreline Community College, Northgate Mall.

