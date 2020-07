Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym green community bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

STEP ON STAGE AMID SEATTLE’S GROWING 12TH AVENUE.



Plug into one of the smart designs of Decibel’s studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments. With nearby bus lines and the Seattle Streetcar, you can get anywhere you want to go from this centrally located apartment within walking distance to Downtown, Capitol Hill, First Hill, Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District.



Amp up your nightlife at countless venues nearby or relax next to the roof top fire pit and take in the incredible views of Mt. Rainier.