Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving garage green community online portal

Quietly Awesome – That’s one way to describe what it means to live at The Corydon apartments. Nestled on 25th Avenue, our U-District Apartments mix the perks of city living with the pleasure of having a tranquil home to return to at the end of each day. Bring your furry friend along, as well. We love pets!



Embrace the serene vibes of our community and take your coffee on the rooftop deck, admiring the views, or better yet, spend a fun afternoon grilling a delicious meal. If you don’t care much for standing in line at the cinema, the theater room with its comfy seating is perfect for movie nights. There’s also a fitness center with free weights available for those who enjoy breaking a sweat and a business center to help you focus on any projects you might have.



