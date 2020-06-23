All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
826 NW 64th St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:39 AM

826 NW 64th St

826 Northwest 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Northwest 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 04/01/19 Room for rent in Spacious 2 bedroom Ballard Apt - Property Id: 49545

Located in beautiful Ballard with all the amenities. Walkable distance to old town ballard/phinney ridge restaurants & bars. Minutes drive to downtown ballard, ballard locks, and farmers market. Commuter friendly with main bus line off of 8th St to get you to downtown quickly and also main bus line off of NW Market St to get you to UW & Bellevue.

Apartment is occupied by a male long time tenant. It is very nice & clean and there are no pets.

Shared laundry room area with Storage closet and Garage as well for storage. Parking spaces in main driveway and also off street parking available.
Large backyard area with BBQ grill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49545
Property Id 49545

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4778659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 NW 64th St have any available units?
826 NW 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 NW 64th St have?
Some of 826 NW 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 NW 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
826 NW 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 NW 64th St pet-friendly?
No, 826 NW 64th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 826 NW 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 826 NW 64th St offers parking.
Does 826 NW 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 NW 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 NW 64th St have a pool?
No, 826 NW 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 826 NW 64th St have accessible units?
No, 826 NW 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 826 NW 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 NW 64th St has units with dishwashers.
