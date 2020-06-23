826 NW 64th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Available 04/01/19 Room for rent in Spacious 2 bedroom Ballard Apt - Property Id: 49545



Located in beautiful Ballard with all the amenities. Walkable distance to old town ballard/phinney ridge restaurants & bars. Minutes drive to downtown ballard, ballard locks, and farmers market. Commuter friendly with main bus line off of 8th St to get you to downtown quickly and also main bus line off of NW Market St to get you to UW & Bellevue.



Apartment is occupied by a male long time tenant. It is very nice & clean and there are no pets.



Shared laundry room area with Storage closet and Garage as well for storage. Parking spaces in main driveway and also off street parking available.

Large backyard area with BBQ grill.

No Dogs Allowed



