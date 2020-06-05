All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8041 Stroud Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8041 Stroud Ave N
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

8041 Stroud Ave N

8041 Stroud Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8041 Stroud Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single family residence in Greenlake; Seattle - Just 1.5 blocks from Greenlake, this 1905 luxury Victorian home is located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Seattle. Close to the University of Washington, easy access to downtown, S. Lake Union, Fremont and routes to the east side (Microsoft, Redmond). Close to excellent public and private schools, the public library, lots of excellent restaurants and facilities, this is an outstanding location!

Available for 9-12 months only, this fabulous home is unlike any other luxury home on the market. Amazing architecture, large rooms, gorgeous grounds, views, central air, hot-tub and more! Stunning bay/bow windows invite sunlight into impressive rooms and create a sense of elegance unmatched by todays modern architecture. In a motif of the period but with many updated amenities and appliances, this spacious home has much to offer! Landscaping included. Single car detached garage. No co-signers accepted for this property. Some furniture available if needed.

Amazing location 1.5 blocks from Greenlake!
Highly desirable neighborhood with all conveniences
Easy commute to UW, downtown, S. Lake Union and the eastside (Microsoft, Redmond)
Great public and private schools in walking distance!
Gorgeous luxury Victorian home
Wrap around front porch
Expansive bay/bow windows throughout
Beautiful grounds with hot tub
Regional views

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2da244006e

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/X0Df5cr07Ns

QUESTIONS: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597

(RLNE4957065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 Stroud Ave N have any available units?
8041 Stroud Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 Stroud Ave N have?
Some of 8041 Stroud Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 Stroud Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8041 Stroud Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 Stroud Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 Stroud Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8041 Stroud Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8041 Stroud Ave N offers parking.
Does 8041 Stroud Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 Stroud Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 Stroud Ave N have a pool?
No, 8041 Stroud Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8041 Stroud Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8041 Stroud Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 Stroud Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 Stroud Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University