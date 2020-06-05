8041 Stroud Ave N

Amenities

Single family residence in Greenlake; Seattle - Just 1.5 blocks from Greenlake, this 1905 luxury Victorian home is located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Seattle. Close to the University of Washington, easy access to downtown, S. Lake Union, Fremont and routes to the east side (Microsoft, Redmond). Close to excellent public and private schools, the public library, lots of excellent restaurants and facilities, this is an outstanding location!



Available for 9-12 months only, this fabulous home is unlike any other luxury home on the market. Amazing architecture, large rooms, gorgeous grounds, views, central air, hot-tub and more! Stunning bay/bow windows invite sunlight into impressive rooms and create a sense of elegance unmatched by todays modern architecture. In a motif of the period but with many updated amenities and appliances, this spacious home has much to offer! Landscaping included. Single car detached garage. No co-signers accepted for this property. Some furniture available if needed.



Amazing location 1.5 blocks from Greenlake!

Highly desirable neighborhood with all conveniences

Easy commute to UW, downtown, S. Lake Union and the eastside (Microsoft, Redmond)

Great public and private schools in walking distance!

Gorgeous luxury Victorian home

Wrap around front porch

Expansive bay/bow windows throughout

Beautiful grounds with hot tub

Regional views



SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2da244006e



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/X0Df5cr07Ns



QUESTIONS: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597



