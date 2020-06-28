All apartments in Seattle
804 N Motor Place Unit A

804 North Motor Place · No Longer Available
Location

804 North Motor Place, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Contemporary, 2 beds, 1-bath triplex in a casual neighborhood in Fremont. Close to the best rated public school in Seattle, Hamilton International Middle School.

The chic and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. The kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry needs. For climate control, air conditioning and electric heating are installed. Relaxing and cozy, the bedrooms are perfect for sleeping.

The exterior has a lovely landscape, beautiful seasonal flowers and a large fenced backyard with a fire pit, a barbecue grill, picnic table and lawn chairs - ideal for outdoor activities or dining with family and friends. 2 parking spots are available - first come first serve. Pets on the property are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant will take care of electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.

The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 80/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable area. Bikes are more convenient on most trips and errands do not require a car.

Nearby Parks: BF Day Playground, Fremont Peak Park, War Garden Public Park, and Wallingford Playfield.

Bus lines:
5 - 0.1 mile
E Line - 0.2 mile
44 - 0.2 mile
62 - 0.3 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5250678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have any available units?
804 N Motor Place Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have?
Some of 804 N Motor Place Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 N Motor Place Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
804 N Motor Place Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 N Motor Place Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 N Motor Place Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 804 N Motor Place Unit A offers parking.
Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 N Motor Place Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have a pool?
No, 804 N Motor Place Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have accessible units?
No, 804 N Motor Place Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 804 N Motor Place Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 N Motor Place Unit A has units with dishwashers.

