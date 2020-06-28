804 N Motor Place Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking playground bbq/grill internet access

Contemporary, 2 beds, 1-bath triplex in a casual neighborhood in Fremont. Close to the best rated public school in Seattle, Hamilton International Middle School.



The chic and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. The kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry needs. For climate control, air conditioning and electric heating are installed. Relaxing and cozy, the bedrooms are perfect for sleeping.



The exterior has a lovely landscape, beautiful seasonal flowers and a large fenced backyard with a fire pit, a barbecue grill, picnic table and lawn chairs - ideal for outdoor activities or dining with family and friends. 2 parking spots are available - first come first serve. Pets on the property are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant will take care of electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.



The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 80/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable area. Bikes are more convenient on most trips and errands do not require a car.



Nearby Parks: BF Day Playground, Fremont Peak Park, War Garden Public Park, and Wallingford Playfield.



Bus lines:

5 - 0.1 mile

E Line - 0.2 mile

44 - 0.2 mile

62 - 0.3 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



