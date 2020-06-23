Amenities
755 N 94th ST, Seattle, WA 98103 - Available on- 9/01/2019
Built in 2005 3 bedroom. Minutes to shops, North Seattle CC, Northgate Mall ,Greenlake, Greenwood district and much more.
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Application fee per adult $45
Term lease.
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a67567107c/755-n-94th-st-seattle-wa-98103?sd=true
No Pets Allowed
