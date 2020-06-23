All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 755 N 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
755 N 94th St
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

755 N 94th St

755 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

755 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
755 N 94th ST, Seattle, WA 98103 - Available on- 9/01/2019
Built in 2005 3 bedroom. Minutes to shops, North Seattle CC, Northgate Mall ,Greenlake, Greenwood district and much more.
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Application fee per adult $45

Term lease.
Renter insurance required.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a67567107c/755-n-94th-st-seattle-wa-98103?sd=true
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4988018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 N 94th St have any available units?
755 N 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 N 94th St have?
Some of 755 N 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 N 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
755 N 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 N 94th St pet-friendly?
No, 755 N 94th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 755 N 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 755 N 94th St offers parking.
Does 755 N 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 N 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 N 94th St have a pool?
No, 755 N 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 755 N 94th St have accessible units?
No, 755 N 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 755 N 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 N 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University