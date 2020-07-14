Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar online portal

Brand new to West Seattle, Element 42 is located in the vibrant Admiral Junction located near I-5, Highway 99 and just minutes from Downtown Seattle. Element 42 offers contemporary homes and designer finishes with your budget in mind. Grab a coffee at Starbucks, take a stroll on Alki beach, walk next door to Safeway or choose from a wide selection of restaurants to satisfy a sudden craving. This could be your daily routine living at Element 42! Discover your Element in the heart of West Seattle!