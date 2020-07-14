All apartments in Seattle
Element 42
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Element 42

2641 42nd Ave SW · (442) 777-6543
Location

2641 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0230 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Element 42.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
online portal
Brand new to West Seattle, Element 42 is located in the vibrant Admiral Junction located near I-5, Highway 99 and just minutes from Downtown Seattle. Element 42 offers contemporary homes and designer finishes with your budget in mind. Grab a coffee at Starbucks, take a stroll on Alki beach, walk next door to Safeway or choose from a wide selection of restaurants to satisfy a sudden craving. This could be your daily routine living at Element 42! Discover your Element in the heart of West Seattle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 Refundable Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 refundable deposit
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Uncovered is $125; Garage is $150.
Storage Details: Storage lockers available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Element 42 have any available units?
Element 42 has 5 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Element 42 have?
Some of Element 42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Element 42 currently offering any rent specials?
Element 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Element 42 pet-friendly?
Yes, Element 42 is pet friendly.
Does Element 42 offer parking?
Yes, Element 42 offers parking.
Does Element 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Element 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Element 42 have a pool?
No, Element 42 does not have a pool.
Does Element 42 have accessible units?
No, Element 42 does not have accessible units.
Does Element 42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Element 42 has units with dishwashers.
