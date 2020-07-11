All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Vega.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Vega
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Vega

4528 44th Avenue Southwest · (206) 800-0543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4528 44th Ave SW - 207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 236 sqft

Unit 4528 44th Ave SW - 307 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 236 sqft

Unit 4528 44th Ave SW - 510 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vega.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
elevator
garage
gym
concierge
key fob access
media room
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Seattle, WA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vega have any available units?
Vega has 4 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Vega have?
Some of Vega's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vega currently offering any rent specials?
Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vega pet-friendly?
Yes, Vega is pet friendly.
Does Vega offer parking?
Yes, Vega offers parking.
Does Vega have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vega offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vega have a pool?
No, Vega does not have a pool.
Does Vega have accessible units?
No, Vega does not have accessible units.
Does Vega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vega has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University