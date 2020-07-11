Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range air conditioning carpet granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access elevator garage gym concierge key fob access media room

Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Seattle, WA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.