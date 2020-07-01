7309 3rd Ave North West

Amenities

Check out this magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of Phinney Ridge in Seattle!



The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, and shed ceilings. The spacious G-shaped kitchen is complete with granite countertops, fine dark cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer. oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfectly cozy and relaxing, the bedroom is a great space for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, wet room has a tub and a rain shower, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Additional rooms include a living room, dining room, walk-in closet, master bath, and a family room.



The exterior features a fenced front lawn and backyard with a porch, patio, and a deck - perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining guests. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, central vacuum system, and for climate control, gas heating is installed. A detached garage is available for use. Pets are welcome on the property. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Desired lease term is 6 months but negotiable.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable area with most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips.



Nearby Park:

6th Avenue North West Pocket Park, Kirke Park, Linden Orchard Park, and Ballard Pool.



Bus lines:

28 - 0.2 mile

5 - 0.3 mile

994 - 0.4 mile



