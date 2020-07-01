All apartments in Seattle
7309 3rd Ave North West

7309 3rd Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

7309 3rd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully available on End of June 2020 or Call us (425) 321 0364

Check out this magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of Phinney Ridge in Seattle!

The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, and shed ceilings. The spacious G-shaped kitchen is complete with granite countertops, fine dark cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer. oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfectly cozy and relaxing, the bedroom is a great space for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, wet room has a tub and a rain shower, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Additional rooms include a living room, dining room, walk-in closet, master bath, and a family room.

The exterior features a fenced front lawn and backyard with a porch, patio, and a deck - perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining guests. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, central vacuum system, and for climate control, gas heating is installed. A detached garage is available for use. Pets are welcome on the property. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Desired lease term is 6 months but negotiable.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable area with most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips.

Nearby Park:
6th Avenue North West Pocket Park, Kirke Park, Linden Orchard Park, and Ballard Pool.

Bus lines:
28 - 0.2 mile
5 - 0.3 mile
994 - 0.4 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5800280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 3rd Ave North West have any available units?
7309 3rd Ave North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 3rd Ave North West have?
Some of 7309 3rd Ave North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 3rd Ave North West currently offering any rent specials?
7309 3rd Ave North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 3rd Ave North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 3rd Ave North West is pet friendly.
Does 7309 3rd Ave North West offer parking?
Yes, 7309 3rd Ave North West offers parking.
Does 7309 3rd Ave North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 3rd Ave North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 3rd Ave North West have a pool?
Yes, 7309 3rd Ave North West has a pool.
Does 7309 3rd Ave North West have accessible units?
No, 7309 3rd Ave North West does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 3rd Ave North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 3rd Ave North West has units with dishwashers.

