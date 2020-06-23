All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7177 27th Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7177 27th Avenue Southwest
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

7177 27th Avenue Southwest

7177 27th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7177 27th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7177 27th Avenue Southwest Available 10/09/19 West Seattle Townhouse - Available October 9th - Spacious and bright three bedroom, plus den/office, townhome in the Sylvan Ridge community in West Seattle! Like new condition. Large living room and kitchen with eating bar, prep island and stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms plus office upstairs and two bathrooms. Washer/Dryer. One additional bedroom on the lower level with its own bath and patio. One-car attached garage plus driveway. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Come see what this community has to offer! Great West Seattle location with close proximity to shops, restaurants, Alaska Junction, Westwood Village, parks, and entertainment. Easy access to Sea-Tac airport, bus lines, Rapid Ride, and Downtown Seattle. Sorry, no smoking.
6-18 month lease term considered.

For more information, or to schedule a visit to this awesome townhouse, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 356-9851.

#westseattlerentals #avenueoneresidential #westseattleforlease

(RLNE4384453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
7177 27th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 7177 27th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7177 27th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7177 27th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7177 27th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7177 27th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7177 27th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University