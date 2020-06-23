Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7177 27th Avenue Southwest Available 10/09/19 West Seattle Townhouse - Available October 9th - Spacious and bright three bedroom, plus den/office, townhome in the Sylvan Ridge community in West Seattle! Like new condition. Large living room and kitchen with eating bar, prep island and stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms plus office upstairs and two bathrooms. Washer/Dryer. One additional bedroom on the lower level with its own bath and patio. One-car attached garage plus driveway. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Come see what this community has to offer! Great West Seattle location with close proximity to shops, restaurants, Alaska Junction, Westwood Village, parks, and entertainment. Easy access to Sea-Tac airport, bus lines, Rapid Ride, and Downtown Seattle. Sorry, no smoking.

6-18 month lease term considered.



For more information, or to schedule a visit to this awesome townhouse, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 356-9851.



