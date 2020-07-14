Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access elevator garage cc payments e-payments online portal

Stencil is located at 2407 E Union St. Seattle, WA and is managed by Thrive, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Stencil offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking, High Speed Internet and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98122 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.