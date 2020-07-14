All apartments in Seattle
Stencil
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Stencil

2407 E Union St · (206) 800-8931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2407 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stencil.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
elevator
garage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Stencil is located at 2407 E Union St. Seattle, WA and is managed by Thrive, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Stencil offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking, High Speed Internet and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98122 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: $175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stencil have any available units?
Stencil has 2 units available starting at $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Stencil have?
Some of Stencil's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stencil currently offering any rent specials?
Stencil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stencil pet-friendly?
Yes, Stencil is pet friendly.
Does Stencil offer parking?
Yes, Stencil offers parking.
Does Stencil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stencil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stencil have a pool?
No, Stencil does not have a pool.
Does Stencil have accessible units?
No, Stencil does not have accessible units.
Does Stencil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stencil has units with dishwashers.
