Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access media room accessible elevator game room internet access

Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and, definitely, beyond. Each home impresses with modern, sleek design, more square footage than most apartments, iconic Seattle views and five color palettes to choose from. Bathrooms are spa-inspired, and full-sized appliances and custom flooring designs complete each home. Stratus' amenities were designed to take it to the next level. Offering a community bar/lounge, iconic outdoor water features, an enviable rooftop terrace & outdoor theater, chef-inspired show kitchen and private dining room, a dog lounge and run, there's something for everyone.