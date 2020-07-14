All apartments in Seattle
Stratus
Stratus

820 Lenora Street · (417) 344-2023
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. Oct 7

$4,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 3007 · Avail. Aug 26

$4,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratus.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
key fob access
media room
accessible
elevator
game room
internet access
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and, definitely, beyond. Each home impresses with modern, sleek design, more square footage than most apartments, iconic Seattle views and five color palettes to choose from. Bathrooms are spa-inspired, and full-sized appliances and custom flooring designs complete each home. Stratus' amenities were designed to take it to the next level. Offering a community bar/lounge, iconic outdoor water features, an enviable rooftop terrace & outdoor theater, chef-inspired show kitchen and private dining room, a dog lounge and run, there's something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $75 mail and package-locker setup
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per household
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Reserved parking $300-$375.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratus have any available units?
Stratus has 28 units available starting at $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Stratus have?
Some of Stratus's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratus currently offering any rent specials?
Stratus is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Stratus pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratus is pet friendly.
Does Stratus offer parking?
Yes, Stratus offers parking.
Does Stratus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stratus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratus have a pool?
Yes, Stratus has a pool.
Does Stratus have accessible units?
Yes, Stratus has accessible units.
Does Stratus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratus has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

