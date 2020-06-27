710-2315 NE 104th Way

Amenities

This is the first time this sweet Victory Heights home has been available in years. The home features large picture windows generous room sizes oak floors and two fireplaces all in a desirable floor plan. In the basement is a large 2nd living room laundry and an extra room. Sited for privacy high up the hill and far removed from Lake City Way Victory Heights is a hidden gem and quintessential Seattle neighborhood complete with parks ravines and trails. The property is well screened by mature trees. The deck off the living room was recently rebuilt and opens to a large fully fenced back yard. Nearby schools include Seattle Waldorf School and Nathan Hale High School. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Lati and Lux Coffee Co.. There are many new restaurants nearby as well. We are just two blocks from Victory Heights Playground that features a large grassy field surrounded by trees a tennis court play structure slides and swings Meadowbrook Playfield Sacajawea Playground and Thorton Creed are also nearby. Pets accepted subject to approval.