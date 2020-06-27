All apartments in Seattle
710-2315 NE 104th Way

710 N 104th St · No Longer Available
Location

710 N 104th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is the first time this sweet Victory Heights home has been available in years. The home features large picture windows generous room sizes oak floors and two fireplaces all in a desirable floor plan. In the basement is a large 2nd living room laundry and an extra room. Sited for privacy high up the hill and far removed from Lake City Way Victory Heights is a hidden gem and quintessential Seattle neighborhood complete with parks ravines and trails. The property is well screened by mature trees. The deck off the living room was recently rebuilt and opens to a large fully fenced back yard. Nearby schools include Seattle Waldorf School and Nathan Hale High School. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Lati and Lux Coffee Co.. There are many new restaurants nearby as well. We are just two blocks from Victory Heights Playground that features a large grassy field surrounded by trees a tennis court play structure slides and swings Meadowbrook Playfield Sacajawea Playground and Thorton Creed are also nearby. Pets accepted subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have any available units?
710-2315 NE 104th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have?
Some of 710-2315 NE 104th Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710-2315 NE 104th Way currently offering any rent specials?
710-2315 NE 104th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710-2315 NE 104th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 710-2315 NE 104th Way is pet friendly.
Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way offer parking?
Yes, 710-2315 NE 104th Way offers parking.
Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710-2315 NE 104th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have a pool?
No, 710-2315 NE 104th Way does not have a pool.
Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have accessible units?
No, 710-2315 NE 104th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 710-2315 NE 104th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710-2315 NE 104th Way has units with dishwashers.
