Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage courtyard hot tub

Alcyone Apartments, located in the South Lake Union area of Seattle, WA, is the ideal spot for those looking for a laid-back lifestyle in an urban environment. Kayaking, sailing, hiking, bike trails, museums and fine dining are right outside your front door. We are also proud to be LEED certified, promoting healthy living and sustainable practices. Our homes feature modern kitchens with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer, floor to ceiling windows along with views of downtown and the Space Needle. Get a workout in at the fitness center, grab a game of pool with friends or take advantage of our resident garden...it's all at your fingertips at Alcyone.