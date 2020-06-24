All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
703 Mcgraw Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

703 Mcgraw Street

703 Mcgraw Street · No Longer Available
Location

703 Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing now and see this nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the urban neighborhood of East Queen Anne in Seattle, Washington.

This 1,700-square-foot unfurnished property has a bright and airy interior. It boasts of hardwood flooring, big slider windows that suffused the rooms in natural light. The modern L-shaped designed kitchen has recessed lighting, a glossy countertop with tiled backsplash, big white cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Its carpeted bedrooms are spacious and comfy with large built-in closets. The clean bathroom has a shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower space and a walk-in closet with racks and shelves for more storage. The home also has an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. An installed forced-air heater and wall air conditioner serve as the units climate control. There is an additional, non-refundable cleaning fee of $350.

Only one pet is allowed (preferably a small dog) with $500 deposit per pet and an extra $50 per month for each pet.

There is a designated single slot for parking.

The units location has an excellent walk and transit scores. It means that it is very easy and convenient to commute whether one uses the transit, car share, on foot or by biking, or other private or public transportation.

Walk Score: 99
Transit Score: 100

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10
Ballard High School - 2.95 miles, 9/10
Tops K-8 - 0.93 miles, 7/10
Mcclure Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
84 - 0.0 mile
10 - 0.0 mile
43- 0.0 mile
47 0.0 mile

Rail lines:
Stcr FHS - 0.3 miles
LINK - 0.4 miles
Stcr SLU - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4808508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Mcgraw Street have any available units?
703 Mcgraw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Mcgraw Street have?
Some of 703 Mcgraw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Mcgraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
703 Mcgraw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Mcgraw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Mcgraw Street is pet friendly.
Does 703 Mcgraw Street offer parking?
Yes, 703 Mcgraw Street offers parking.
Does 703 Mcgraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Mcgraw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Mcgraw Street have a pool?
No, 703 Mcgraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 703 Mcgraw Street have accessible units?
No, 703 Mcgraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Mcgraw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Mcgraw Street has units with dishwashers.
