703 Mcgraw Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Book a showing now and see this nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the urban neighborhood of East Queen Anne in Seattle, Washington.



This 1,700-square-foot unfurnished property has a bright and airy interior. It boasts of hardwood flooring, big slider windows that suffused the rooms in natural light. The modern L-shaped designed kitchen has recessed lighting, a glossy countertop with tiled backsplash, big white cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Its carpeted bedrooms are spacious and comfy with large built-in closets. The clean bathroom has a shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower space and a walk-in closet with racks and shelves for more storage. The home also has an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. An installed forced-air heater and wall air conditioner serve as the units climate control. There is an additional, non-refundable cleaning fee of $350.



Only one pet is allowed (preferably a small dog) with $500 deposit per pet and an extra $50 per month for each pet.



There is a designated single slot for parking.



The units location has an excellent walk and transit scores. It means that it is very easy and convenient to commute whether one uses the transit, car share, on foot or by biking, or other private or public transportation.



Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10

Ballard High School - 2.95 miles, 9/10

Tops K-8 - 0.93 miles, 7/10

Mcclure Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

84 - 0.0 mile

10 - 0.0 mile

43- 0.0 mile

47 0.0 mile



Rail lines:

Stcr FHS - 0.3 miles

LINK - 0.4 miles

Stcr SLU - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4808508)