True North.
True North
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

True North

801 Dexter Ave N · (206) 207-9002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Floor Plans, Call for Details!
Location

801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 433 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 336 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from True North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
dog park
game room
internet access
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day. True North was inspired by the dynamic Northwest lifestyle. On a sunny day, borrow one of the True North kayaks for an after-work paddle on Lake Union. On days that call for staying in, climb on the bouldering wall or work out in the fitness center. Meet friends four blocks away at Cask and Trotter for BBQ and drinks, or cross the bridge to Lake Union Park (a two block walk) and expand your knowledge of Seattle history at MOHAI. For True North’s Rental Application Criteria please visit: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/167728/style/holland

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Garage: $200-$250/month.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $35-$120/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does True North have any available units?
True North has 26 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does True North have?
Some of True North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is True North currently offering any rent specials?
True North is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Floor Plans, Call for Details!
Is True North pet-friendly?
Yes, True North is pet friendly.
Does True North offer parking?
Yes, True North offers parking.
Does True North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, True North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does True North have a pool?
No, True North does not have a pool.
Does True North have accessible units?
Yes, True North has accessible units.
Does True North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, True North has units with dishwashers.

