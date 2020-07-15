True North.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Garage: $200-$250/month.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $35-$120/month