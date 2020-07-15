Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage clubhouse dog park game room internet access

In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day. True North was inspired by the dynamic Northwest lifestyle. On a sunny day, borrow one of the True North kayaks for an after-work paddle on Lake Union. On days that call for staying in, climb on the bouldering wall or work out in the fitness center. Meet friends four blocks away at Cask and Trotter for BBQ and drinks, or cross the bridge to Lake Union Park (a two block walk) and expand your knowledge of Seattle history at MOHAI. For True North’s Rental Application Criteria please visit: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/167728/style/holland