703 17th Avenue East

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious, luxury home nestled in one of the most sought after streets in Capitol Hill, the closest neighborhood to downtown Seattle. This 1905 classic has been fully renovated in 2017 with a leading architectural firm including custom designer kitchen, new oak floors and additional bathrooms. The 4 bedrooms on the second floor provide room for all the family and additional bedrooms in the attic and basement will cater to all your guests. Basement also contains a spacious rumpus room for the kids, including flat screen TV and fireplace. The radiator heating throughout the house will keep you warm through the Seattle winter including under floor heating in the kitchen and bathrooms.Fittings and furnishings are top quality: Subzero fridge, Wolf range, Baker furniture, custom cabinetry and closets. Conveniently located for all major employers. Walk or Uber to Amazon; Microsoft Connector bus service is only 2 blocks away; University of Washington and Seattle University are a short bus ride away as are several major hospitals. Restaurant district, grocery stores, two bakeries (one gluten free) and local brew pubs are only 2-3 blocks away from this highly walkable neighborhood. The street is tree-lined and zoned for single family homes. This is a rare location where you can be close to the city but still feel part of a neighborhood.