All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 703 17th Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
703 17th Avenue East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 17th Avenue East

703 17th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

703 17th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, luxury home nestled in one of the most sought after streets in Capitol Hill, the closest neighborhood to downtown Seattle. This 1905 classic has been fully renovated in 2017 with a leading architectural firm including custom designer kitchen, new oak floors and additional bathrooms. The 4 bedrooms on the second floor provide room for all the family and additional bedrooms in the attic and basement will cater to all your guests. Basement also contains a spacious rumpus room for the kids, including flat screen TV and fireplace. The radiator heating throughout the house will keep you warm through the Seattle winter including under floor heating in the kitchen and bathrooms.Fittings and furnishings are top quality: Subzero fridge, Wolf range, Baker furniture, custom cabinetry and closets. Conveniently located for all major employers. Walk or Uber to Amazon; Microsoft Connector bus service is only 2 blocks away; University of Washington and Seattle University are a short bus ride away as are several major hospitals. Restaurant district, grocery stores, two bakeries (one gluten free) and local brew pubs are only 2-3 blocks away from this highly walkable neighborhood. The street is tree-lined and zoned for single family homes. This is a rare location where you can be close to the city but still feel part of a neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 17th Avenue East have any available units?
703 17th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 17th Avenue East have?
Some of 703 17th Avenue East's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 17th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
703 17th Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 17th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 703 17th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 703 17th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 703 17th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 703 17th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 17th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 17th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 703 17th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 703 17th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 703 17th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 703 17th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 17th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University