6340 5th Ave NE

3 bed 3.5bath Greenlake townhouse with yard and garage (1 small dog ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid) - 1 small dog ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 pet deposit due. Welcome to the heart of Greenlake! where walkscore.com calls it a "walker's paradise" with an excellent public transit score and "very bikeable."live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This 3 story townhouse has a private side yard with patio space great for entertaining. The first floor consists of attached 1 car garage, bedroom with dual entry and private bathroom. The second floor has open kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, living room with gas F/P and balcony. The top floor has 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and their own bathroom attached, full size W/D located in the hallway.Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard. $45 application fee, $2,500 Security Deposit. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified)



