Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

6340 5th Ave NE

6340 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6340 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 3.5bath Greenlake townhouse with yard and garage (1 small dog ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid) - 1 small dog ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 pet deposit due. Welcome to the heart of Greenlake! where walkscore.com calls it a "walker's paradise" with an excellent public transit score and "very bikeable."live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This 3 story townhouse has a private side yard with patio space great for entertaining. The first floor consists of attached 1 car garage, bedroom with dual entry and private bathroom. The second floor has open kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, living room with gas F/P and balcony. The top floor has 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and their own bathroom attached, full size W/D located in the hallway.Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard. $45 application fee, $2,500 Security Deposit. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified)

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/d68f8f508c/6340-5th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98115
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 5th Ave NE have any available units?
6340 5th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 5th Ave NE have?
Some of 6340 5th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 5th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6340 5th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 5th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6340 5th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6340 5th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6340 5th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6340 5th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 5th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 5th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6340 5th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6340 5th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6340 5th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 5th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6340 5th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
