Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5832 NE 75th Street E101

5832 Northeast 75th Street · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5832 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5832 NE 75th Street E101 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy Living Life at this Amazing Seattle Sand Point Location - **Application Pending**

***360 Tour Walk-Through - https://view.ricohtours.com/a9e7fc60-1543-4abb-9023-0ad6b9b3ed4b/ ***

Tastefully updated, light-filled 2 bedroom end unit in the coveted Sandpiper. Nestled in the private, tree-lined backside of the complex, just steps away from Burke-Gilman Trail & Magnuson Park, and super convenient to UW, Children's Hospital & U Village -- an incredible location. Features include European open closet systems, rare in-unit washer/dryer, new flooring, fresh paint, large balcony, covered parking & storage. New siding/roof/windows.

W/S/G- Flat Monthly Bill of $100

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2009

(RLNE5851996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have any available units?
5832 NE 75th Street E101 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have?
Some of 5832 NE 75th Street E101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 NE 75th Street E101 currently offering any rent specials?
5832 NE 75th Street E101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 NE 75th Street E101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 is pet friendly.
Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 offer parking?
Yes, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 does offer parking.
Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have a pool?
No, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 does not have a pool.
Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have accessible units?
No, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 NE 75th Street E101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 NE 75th Street E101 does not have units with dishwashers.
