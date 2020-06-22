5832 NE 75th Street E101

Amenities
Enjoy Living Life at this Amazing Seattle Sand Point Location
***360 Tour Walk-Through - https://view.ricohtours.com/a9e7fc60-1543-4abb-9023-0ad6b9b3ed4b/ ***
Tastefully updated, light-filled 2 bedroom end unit in the coveted Sandpiper. Nestled in the private, tree-lined backside of the complex, just steps away from Burke-Gilman Trail & Magnuson Park, and super convenient to UW, Children's Hospital & U Village -- an incredible location. Features include European open closet systems, rare in-unit washer/dryer, new flooring, fresh paint, large balcony, covered parking & storage. New siding/roof/windows.
W/S/G- Flat Monthly Bill of $100
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
