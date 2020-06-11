All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue

4726 11th Ave NE · (206) 887-9279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4726 11th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 506 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ice maker
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
TraVigne is a premier 75-unit apartment community in Seattle's vibrant University District. Built in 2001, our apartment homes feature traditional floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, and updated flooring and fixtures. Our apartment homes feature maple wood cabinets and a complete appliance package, including an in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Large windows and private balconies provide abundant natural lighting while spacious living/dining areas allow for great comfort, regardless of whether you are renting alone or with roommates. Have a vehicle? No more worrying about parking in Seattle as TraVigne offers on-site reserved parking. Relax on our newly renovated roof top deck and enjoy the views of the Sound and magic of the Cascades. Our convenient location places you in the middle of everywhere you need to be and more! See for yourself and tour us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $155/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have any available units?
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue has 3 units available starting at $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have?
Some of TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue offers parking.
Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have a pool?
No, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue has accessible units.
Does TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

