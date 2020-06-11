TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue.

Amenities

TraVigne is a premier 75-unit apartment community in Seattle's vibrant University District. Built in 2001, our apartment homes feature traditional floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, and updated flooring and fixtures. Our apartment homes feature maple wood cabinets and a complete appliance package, including an in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Large windows and private balconies provide abundant natural lighting while spacious living/dining areas allow for great comfort, regardless of whether you are renting alone or with roommates. Have a vehicle? No more worrying about parking in Seattle as TraVigne offers on-site reserved parking. Relax on our newly renovated roof top deck and enjoy the views of the Sound and magic of the Cascades. Our convenient location places you in the middle of everywhere you need to be and more! See for yourself and tour us today.