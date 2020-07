Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly dog grooming area dog park game room hot tub internet access lobby

Stop into our leasing center to learn more and tour our beautiful community. Call and Ask about our specials! Bowman evokes inspired Stone Way living. Take in the views and lifestyle right in Wallingford, where the most creative-minded restaurants and shops have made a home. Situated in the next upcoming destination district of Seattle. This brand new community features a variety of floor plans to choose from open 1 bedrooms, 1 to 2 bedroom apartment homes with den and loft options. Easy on the eyes, and on the lifestyle. Bowman is stylish in design for both amenities and community features. Call or Visit Today.