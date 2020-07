Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill concierge dog park e-payments game room internet access

When it's time to select the songs that make up the soundtrack to your life, you want to create the perfect playlist. Choosing a new luxury apartment on Capitol Hill in Seattle is like choosing the cover art for your next album. Located in the heart of Capitol Hill at Broadway and East John, and just minutes from downtown Seattle, The Lyric puts you in the middle of the area's most prominent nightlife and entertainment district. Take advantage of all Capitol Hill has to offer simply by walking out your door, or play a mellow tune and relax in your new home while enjoying sweeping views of Mt. Rainier and the Seattle skyline.



The Lyric offers luxurious amenities that will be music to your ears with 234 uniquely designed Studio, One and Two bedroom apartment homes. The Lyric offers a state of the art fitness center, high tech theatre and gaming room, a resident sky lounge, underground parking and a private courtyard.