539 25th Ave S

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Leschi Townhouse - Amazing and gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home in the Leschi available 7/10/19

Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with direct access to balcony. Perfect for enjoying time with the family and entertaining guest. Home is quality throughout. Quality cabinets hard surface counter tops stainless steel appliances fully renovated bathrooms and fresh paint throughout.



Excellent Location in Leschi neighborhood of Seattle. Home is near shopping and restaurants and has great transit is highly walkable and has great access to bike lanes. Nearby parks include Judkins Dr. Blanche Lavizzo and Pratt Park.



-Large Attached Garage

-Washer/Dryer in Unit

-Hard Surfaces and Quality Cabinets throughout

-Fenced Court Yard -

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Century Link Gigabit Internet



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

32 App fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older.

3200.00 Monthly Rent

3200.00 Refundable Security Deposit

Pet Fee is determined on a case by case basis.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.



