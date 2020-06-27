All apartments in Seattle
539 25th Ave S
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:00 AM

539 25th Ave S

539 25th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

539 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Leschi Townhouse - Amazing and gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home in the Leschi available 7/10/19
Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with direct access to balcony. Perfect for enjoying time with the family and entertaining guest. Home is quality throughout. Quality cabinets hard surface counter tops stainless steel appliances fully renovated bathrooms and fresh paint throughout.

Excellent Location in Leschi neighborhood of Seattle. Home is near shopping and restaurants and has great transit is highly walkable and has great access to bike lanes. Nearby parks include Judkins Dr. Blanche Lavizzo and Pratt Park.

-Large Attached Garage
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Hard Surfaces and Quality Cabinets throughout
-Fenced Court Yard -
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Century Link Gigabit Internet

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
32 App fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older.
3200.00 Monthly Rent
3200.00 Refundable Security Deposit
Pet Fee is determined on a case by case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Paul Hanken at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.

(RLNE4995256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 25th Ave S have any available units?
539 25th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 25th Ave S have?
Some of 539 25th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
539 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 539 25th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 539 25th Ave S offers parking.
Does 539 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 25th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 539 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 539 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 539 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 539 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 25th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
