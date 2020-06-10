Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

504 N 68th Street Available 04/25/19 Spacious 3+ BR/1.5 BA View Home in Desired Neighborhood (Phinney Ridge) - This spacious 2,200 SF home is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and Greenlake. Easy access to I-5, HWY 99 & Metro Bus stop. Beautiful mountain & territorial views. Large living & dining areas with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen has ample cabinets, eating bar, gas cook top & in-wall oven. Adjacent office features large built-in bookshelf/desk. Doors leading to deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ & relaxing. Private, sunny, and tranquil yard has mature plantings, and lots of space for growing vegetables. Main level has one bedroom & full bath. Upper level features master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom and half bath. Small den great for desk sitting area. Main level has beautiful oak hardwood flooring, Upper level will have new carpets (not shown in pictures). Lower level has additional large media or play room. Laundry with washer/dryer is located on the lower level. Large storage space & work bench. One car garage & driveway parking.

Terms: 1st & security deposit equal to 1 month rent minus non-refundable fees.

Minimum lease 1-year, longer term lease preferred.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant pays for lawn care & weeding. Owner pays for pruning.

Available April 25.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT OR 1 SMALL DOG ONLY PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information and application forms:

http://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2017/03/Notice-To-Applicants.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC



