Last updated April 19 2019

504 N 68th Street

504 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 North 68th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
504 N 68th Street Available 04/25/19 Spacious 3+ BR/1.5 BA View Home in Desired Neighborhood (Phinney Ridge) - This spacious 2,200 SF home is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and Greenlake. Easy access to I-5, HWY 99 & Metro Bus stop. Beautiful mountain & territorial views. Large living & dining areas with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen has ample cabinets, eating bar, gas cook top & in-wall oven. Adjacent office features large built-in bookshelf/desk. Doors leading to deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ & relaxing. Private, sunny, and tranquil yard has mature plantings, and lots of space for growing vegetables. Main level has one bedroom & full bath. Upper level features master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom and half bath. Small den great for desk sitting area. Main level has beautiful oak hardwood flooring, Upper level will have new carpets (not shown in pictures). Lower level has additional large media or play room. Laundry with washer/dryer is located on the lower level. Large storage space & work bench. One car garage & driveway parking.
Terms: 1st & security deposit equal to 1 month rent minus non-refundable fees.
Minimum lease 1-year, longer term lease preferred.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant pays for lawn care & weeding. Owner pays for pruning.
Available April 25.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT OR 1 SMALL DOG ONLY PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information and application forms:
http://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2017/03/Notice-To-Applicants.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

(RLNE4829066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N 68th Street have any available units?
504 N 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N 68th Street have?
Some of 504 N 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 N 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 504 N 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 N 68th Street offers parking.
Does 504 N 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N 68th Street have a pool?
No, 504 N 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 N 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 N 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
