4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

West Seattle Townhouse - Beautiful, Southern facing, 2 bed/1.5 bath West Seattle townhouse is available NOW! This charming townhome has been recently updated, with a new main floor guest bathroom with beautiful Carrara marble, designer faucet, sink and sconces. Hardwood floors on main level with newer carpet on the upper level. Slate tile backsplash surround a gas fireplace. Lots of extra storage space, including large master bedroom closet. One parking space in back alley with lots of street parking available; washer/dryer included. West Seattle is just a 15 min. bus ride from downtown Seattle and offers some of the best restaurants, coffee shops and beaches in the whole city! Come see this lovey townhouse! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To view this beautiful property, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



(RLNE2757855)