4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B

4736 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
West Seattle Townhouse - Beautiful, Southern facing, 2 bed/1.5 bath West Seattle townhouse is available NOW! This charming townhome has been recently updated, with a new main floor guest bathroom with beautiful Carrara marble, designer faucet, sink and sconces. Hardwood floors on main level with newer carpet on the upper level. Slate tile backsplash surround a gas fireplace. Lots of extra storage space, including large master bedroom closet. One parking space in back alley with lots of street parking available; washer/dryer included. West Seattle is just a 15 min. bus ride from downtown Seattle and offers some of the best restaurants, coffee shops and beaches in the whole city! Come see this lovey townhouse! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this beautiful property, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #westseattlerentals #amazonSLU

(RLNE2757855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have any available units?
4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have?
Some of 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B offers parking.
Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have a pool?
No, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 Delridge Way SW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

