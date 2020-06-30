Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access community garden online portal

Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013. The building features hardwood floors in nearly all the apartments, a beautiful shingle exterior with great detail work, and a charming communal garden and yard area. Laundry facilities and bike storage are all available at the property.



Corona is situated in one of Seattle’s most attractive locations: the South Slope of Queen Anne Hill. Just blocks away are numerous popular coffee shops, eateries, grocery stores, and watering holes. The location is perfect for someone who wants a pedestrian-oriented lifestyle (a Walk Score in the high 90’s!).



The location also offers great proximity to Lake Union, gorgeous view points, parks, the Space Needle, EMP, and many other Seattle staples!