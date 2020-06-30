All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Corona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Corona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Corona

715 2nd Avenue North · (206) 737-2286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 715 2nd Ave N - 102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 239 sqft

Unit 715 2nd Ave N - 303 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Unit 715 2nd Ave N - 302 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 253 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
community garden
online portal
Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013. The building features hardwood floors in nearly all the apartments, a beautiful shingle exterior with great detail work, and a charming communal garden and yard area. Laundry facilities and bike storage are all available at the property.

Corona is situated in one of Seattle’s most attractive locations: the South Slope of Queen Anne Hill. Just blocks away are numerous popular coffee shops, eateries, grocery stores, and watering holes. The location is perfect for someone who wants a pedestrian-oriented lifestyle (a Walk Score in the high 90’s!).

The location also offers great proximity to Lake Union, gorgeous view points, parks, the Space Needle, EMP, and many other Seattle staples!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corona have any available units?
Corona has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Corona have?
Some of Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corona currently offering any rent specials?
Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, Corona is pet friendly.
Does Corona offer parking?
No, Corona does not offer parking.
Does Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Corona have a pool?
No, Corona does not have a pool.
Does Corona have accessible units?
No, Corona does not have accessible units.
Does Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, Corona does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Corona?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity